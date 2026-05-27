Kerala traditions mark KU farewell for global students

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Wonders were endless at the farewell ceremony of international students at the Kerala University, held on Monday, including a Yemeni student beginning his farewell speech with ‘Namaskaram’, citizens of other countries parading their flags and showcasing their land’s art forms, while children clapped enthusiastically for their parents’ graduation.

While discussions are ongoing about the brain drain from the state, 20 undergraduate and 40 postgraduate students received a heartwarming farewell from the University’s Centre for Global Academics (CGA), which looks after concerns of international students.

The event, which was inaugurated by Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) Bangalore director Pardeep Kumar, was presided over by university vice-chancellor Mohanan Kunnummal. H E Aminath Shifana, Consul General, Consulate General of the Republic of Maldives, was the guest of honour.

International students also presented cultural programmes. The outgoing students were presented with mementoes and appreciation letters from CGA at the ceremony.

The event was also personal for CGA director Sabu Joseph as this was the last event before his retirement. “This was also the biggest ever event hosted by the CGA. I am happy to step down at a point when the university has become a home to 264 students from 63 different countries,” he said.

Notably, the university recorded the highest number of students for its undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral programmes among universities in the state. KU saw close to 2,620 admission applications from 35 countries in 2025-26.