Kerala Tourism launches International Spice Routes Heritage Network

KOCHI: Kerala Tourism on Tuesday set in motion a path-breaking project -- International Spice Routes Heritage Network -- aimed at promoting the history, culture, creativity, and tourism of the state across nations by leveraging the legacy of the fabled Spice Routes.

Minister for Tourism P A Mohamed Riyas launched the project virtually at the three-day International Spice Routes Conference, themed ‘Ancient Trails, New Journeys’, which began at the Bolgatty Palace in Kochi.