Kerala tops SEQI rankings for education, Rajasthan & Karnataka follow

Kerala has emerged as the leading Indian state in education quality, according to the latest rankings based on the School Education Quality Index (SEQI).

The NITI Aayog's SEQI provides a reliable and complete picture of state performance. Instead of focusing solely on literacy, the index examines 30 indicators such as learning levels, access to schools, infrastructure, equity, and governance.

To ensure fair comparison, it rates 20 large states, eight small states, and seven Union Territories separately in terms of overall educational excellence.

Kerala led the rankings with a score of 76.63, supported by high literacy levels and strong community engagement in education, The Indian Express reports.

Rajasthan secured the second spot, scoring 72.86, reflecting progress driven by expanded teacher training and digital classroom initiatives. Karnataka followed closely in third place with a score of 69.57, benefiting from a strong technology ecosystem and sustained student attendance programmes.

Other states in the top 10 include Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Assam, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, which rounded out the rankings with a score of 53.34.

The findings show that while national literacy rates have improved — with 80.9 per cent of Indians aged seven and above now literate. However, the performance varies starkly across states. While some states, such as Mizoram, have achieved literacy rates of more than 98 per cent, others are still struggling to ensure that every child attends school on a regular basis.