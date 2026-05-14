Kerala tops Prachesta-2 category in national school education index, narrows gap with Chandigarh and Punjab

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala has improved its performance in the Union Ministry of Education’s Performance Grading Index (PGI) 2.0 for states and Union territories for the year 2024-25. The state received the grade Prachesta - 2 grade, an improvement from Prachesta-3 in 2023-24.

Along with the improved grade, the state’s scores have also increased from 594.2 in 2023-24 to 687.7 in 2024-25, according to a report brought out by the Ministry’s Department of School Education and Literacy.

Former general education minister V Sivankutty said the increase in performance grading index scores by 93.5 in a short span was a matter of pride, especially since it had been able to match states and UTs such as Punjab and Chandigarh in some domains.

He said the state’s improved performance was a recognition of the comprehensive changes implemented by the LDF in the public education sector. “It is notable that without implementing the National Education Policy 2020, Kerala has matched the performance or bettered the states that have implemented it,” Sivankutty said.

Prachesta-2 grade is awarded for scores in the range of 641-700. This denotes an achievement of 41% to 50% of the total 1,000 points across 70 indicators under two categories. The categories include outcomes with four domains and governance management with two domains.