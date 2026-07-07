Kerala to strengthen public education sector to compete globally, says Minister Samsudheen

Kozhikode, Kerala (PTI): Kerala General Education Minister N Shamsudheen on Monday said the state would strengthen its education sector to equip students to compete with their peers across the world.
He was inaugurating the state-level Plus One admission festival at CMM Higher Secondary School in Thalakkulathur here.
The minister said that in an increasingly interconnected world, Kerala students would have to compete not just with students from other states but also from other countries.
"The world has become a global village and the education sector is undergoing rapid changes. Kerala should move forward in tune with these developments and ensure that students are able to realise their educational aspirations," he said.
Shamsudheen said the state should emerge as a destination that attracts students from elsewhere by reforming its education system.
He also stressed the need to incorporate emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence, into the education sector.
The minister urged students to assess their own strengths, identify the fields in which they could excel and work towards achieving their goals.
He also inaugurated the golden jubilee celebrations of the school.
MLA Vidya Balakrishnan presided over the function, while MP M K Raghavan was the chief guest.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.