Kerala to sign sister state deal with Hesse, Germany

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a significant development in the state’s employment and skills sector, Kerala will sign a ‘Sister-State Agreement’ with the German state of Hesse in March.

With the new deal signed, the state expects to provide government-verified job opportunities, German-supported skill development and set up projects for social development.

Facilitated by the Kerala Academy of Skill Education (KASE), the agreement is projected to bring revolutionary changes to the industrial and tech sectors, as well as attract more foreign investments here.

Terming the Sister-State Partnership a mutually beneficial agreement across social, economic, and cultural dimensions, Labour Minister V Sivankutty said that these collaborations will significantly contribute to job creation and economic growth in Kerala.