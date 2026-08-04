Kerala to set up standalone AYUSH University; panel to draft Bill

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala is set to establish a standalone AYUSH University, with the state government constituting a four-member committee to draft the legislation for setting it up, Health Minister K Muraleedharan said on Tuesday.
Announcing the decision, the minister said the proposed university would provide an integrated framework for education, research, clinical studies and drug development in AYUSH systems of medicine.
He described the initiative as a historic step towards creating an exclusive academic ecosystem for the AYUSH sector in the state, according to a statement.
The four-member panel will be chaired by the Principal Secretary of the AYUSH Department, with the State Mission Director of the National AYUSH Mission serving as convenor.
The Director of Ayurveda Medical Education and the Principal and Controlling Officer of the Government Homoeopathic Medical College are the other members.
The proposed university is intended to bring all AYUSH educational institutions, currently affiliated to the Kerala University of Health Sciences, under a single umbrella and strengthen education and research in the sector, the minister said.
The university is proposed to be headquartered at the School of Fundamental Research in Ayurveda at Tripunithura near Kochi.
The committee has been asked to examine the university's academic and administrative structure, governance framework, research programmes and the functioning of existing AYUSH institutions before preparing the draft legislation, which is to be submitted within two months.
The proposed university aims to enhance the quality of education in Ayurveda, Homoeopathy, Siddha and Unani, promote advanced research and develop internationally benchmarked academic programmes, the minister added.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.