Kerala General Education Minister N Samsudheen on Saturday announced that the state government would revise the existing manuals governing school-level arts festivals, sports meets and science fairs to bring them in line with changing times.
Speaking at the valedictory function of the state school science fair held in Mannarkkad, Palakkad, the minister said a special committee would be formed to review the existing guidelines and recommend necessary modifications. The revised manuals are expected to be implemented before the next editions of the respective events.
Highlighting the innovative projects displayed at the science fair, Samsudheen said students were demonstrating how scientific knowledge and technological advancements could be used to address real-life challenges while upholding ethical values.
Among the projects showcased were a robot designed to create awareness about substance abuse, a wheelchair operated through facial expressions and a smart glove that enables visually impaired individuals to read. Other innovations included a landslide alert system, a motorcycle that starts only when the rider wears a helmet and a smart shopping trolley that automatically generates bills as products are added.
Students also developed a system to alert people when someone is trapped inside a locked vehicle. Several projects incorporated emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT), microcontrollers and sensors.
The minister also appreciated the creative contributions of students with disabilities at the event.
In another announcement, Samsudheen said a separate commerce science fair would be introduced from next year, providing students from the commerce stream with an opportunity to showcase their ideas and innovations.
He added that the state-level science fair had been conducted without any complaints.