Kerala General Education Minister N Samsudheen on Saturday announced that the state government would revise the existing manuals governing school-level arts festivals, sports meets and science fairs to bring them in line with changing times.

Speaking at the valedictory function of the state school science fair held in Mannarkkad, Palakkad, the minister said a special committee would be formed to review the existing guidelines and recommend necessary modifications. The revised manuals are expected to be implemented before the next editions of the respective events.

Highlighting the innovative projects displayed at the science fair, Samsudheen said students were demonstrating how scientific knowledge and technological advancements could be used to address real-life challenges while upholding ethical values.