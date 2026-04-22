Kerala to rein in tourist rush citing waste strain

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a significant move aimed at promoting sustainable tourism and curbing environment pollution in ecologically sensitive hilly areas, the local self-government department (LSGD) has initiated a statewide mapping of tourist destinations to regulate visitor inflow based on local waste processing capacity.

The step comes as part of the implementation of the Solid Waste Management (SWM) Rules 2026, which came into force on April 1, 2026. The LSGD has launched a study to find the infrastructure gap and carrying capacity at destinations falling under such ecologically sensitive hilly terrains.

A senior official with the LSGD told TNIE that efforts are in full swing to implement the Solid Waste Management Rules in the state. Recently, the government constituted a state-level committee chaired by the chief secretary for the purpose. In February, the Supreme Court directed states to implement the rules effectively.

The new rules mandate levying user fees on tourists to manage waste generation at the destination, regulating tourist influx based on the available waste management infrastructure capacity, decentralised processing of wet waste generated at hotels and restaurants at the destinations, and setting up of designated collection points for handling non-biodegradable waste.

“The SWM rules give special emphasis to hilly regions. We have directed our district officials to undertake a mapping of hilly destinations across the state. Visitor footfall, peak tourism seasons and waste generation patterns will be studied. We need to find out the requirements at each destination for the implementation of the rules,” said a top LSGD official.