Kerala to receive Rs 212.63cr for STARS education programme

Kerala has been allocated Rs 212.63 crore under the Centrally Sponsored STARS (Strengthening Teaching-Learning and Results for States) project for 2025-26.

The project approval board met in New Delhi on Friday and approved the funding for building activities, The Hindu reports.

K Vasuki, General Education Secretary, and Supriya AR, Project Director of Samagra Shiksha Kerala (SSK), attended the conference.

The Union government has agreed to disburse the funds as quickly as possible, according to a statement from the General Education Department.

STARS is being implemented by the Union Education Ministry with funding from the World Bank. It promotes reforms aimed at improving the quality and control of school education, with an emphasis on pre-primary education, learning assessments, teacher training, etc.

According to the statement, the state government welcomed the Union government's decision to extend the STARS scheme until 2027.

The Union Ministry of Education has promised Kerala that a project approval board meeting will be held soon to approve outstanding dues to SSK.

The state government has already begun the process of completing technicalities, such as the usage certificate, in order to receive the second installment of SSK funds.