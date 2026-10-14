Kerala to offer LLB entrance test in Malayalam and English from next academic year

Students seeking admission to law courses in Kerala will be able to take the LLB entrance examination in Malayalam or English from the next academic year, following the state government's approval of a bilingual question paper format.

The decision followed a directive from Higher Education Minister Roji M John, based on requests from students and the state's policy of promoting the mother tongue. The change is intended to make the entrance examination more accessible to candidates who are more comfortable with Malayalam.

The proposal gained momentum after Malayalam Aikya Vedi, a state-based organisation, submitted a representation asking the government to make entrance examination questions available in Malayalam. The government has now approved the use of both Malayalam and English question papers for the examination.