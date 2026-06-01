Keralam CM Satheesan announces Nehru Centres of Scientific Temper

Thiruvananthapuram, June 1 (PTI): Keralam Chief Minister V D Satheesan on Monday announced that the state would launch Centres of Scientific Temper named after India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, to foster scientific thinking and awareness among students.
The CM also said his government would establish Centres of Excellence modelled on leading international institutions to provide students with education of global standards.
Launching the state-level Praveshanotsavam marking the reopening of schools at Government Model Girls Higher Secondary School, Pattom here, Satheesan said Nehru was the first leader to underscore the importance of scientific temper and that Keralam would take forward that vision through dedicated centres across the state.
Therefore, Centres of Scientific Temper in the name of Nehru would be launched in the state, the CM said.
According to him, major changes would be introduced in both the general and higher education sectors and Keralam would develop educational institutions and courses in tune with global developments.
Stressing the need to prepare students for a rapidly changing world, Satheesan said the state must equip children to thrive in an era marked by a knowledge explosion and unprecedented technological advances.
"Artificial intelligence is moving towards superintelligence. We are living in a time of constant transformation and students must continuously update themselves with the latest developments," he said.
Satheesan said the government envisaged creating institutions that would not only offer world-class education but also attract students from outside the country.
Seeking the support of parents and teachers, he said children were Keralam's greatest investment and called upon educators and families to identify and nurture their talents and abilities from an early age.
Satheesan also noted the significant progress achieved by girls in the education sector and said their accomplishments reflected the state's educational advancement.
Expressing concern over the growing drug menace, he urged students to take a firm stand against narcotics and stay away from substance abuse.
The Chief Minister received a warm welcome from students and teachers at the venue before inaugurating the new academic year celebrations.
(PTI)
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.