Kerala to introduce AI chatbots that understand local Malayalam dialects for public services

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has initiated a major push to digitise spoken Malayalam, a move that will enable AI-powered tools to listen and respond to public service queries in local dialects.

The initiative aims to eliminate language barriers for people who lack proficiency in English or even the formal Malayalam dialect.

Soon, government websites will be equipped to accept voice commands in regional Malayalam, ensuring seamless access to services.

For instance, an AI chatbot developed for the fisheries department will soon be capable of understanding verbal queries from fishermen across the state.