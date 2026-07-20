Kerala to induct new Student Police Cadet units into statewide programme

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala will announce the induction of new SPC units into the state-wide programme at a function here on July 22, a statement said on Monday.
At the event, to be held at the Salvation Army School here, the minister will designate Student Police Cadets as 'Toofan Warriors' and 'Cyber Warriors', the statement said.
Chennithala will inaugurate the state-level 'I Can' (IMA Campaign Against Narcotics) training programme for Student Police Cadets, organised by the Indian Medical Association, to create awareness about substance abuse.
He will also release the latest edition of the SPC newsletter, Vartha Jaalakam.
General Education Minister N Shamsudheen will launch a web portal containing integrated information on Student Police Cadets across the state.
Health and Devaswom Minister K Muraleedharan, State Police Chief Ravada A Chandrasekhar, ADGP (Law and Order) P Vijayan, and IG and SPC State Nodal Officer S Ajitha Begum are expected to attend the function, the statement added.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.