Kerala to gift homes to School Sports gold winners from humble roots

Announcing the initiative in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday, Sivankutty stated that eligible gold medal winners will receive new houses
A meet record was set in athletics by Sreehari Karikkan of GV Raja Sports School in junior boys’ hurdles(Pic: TNIE)
Following Education Minister V Sivankutty’s pledge on Saturday, October 25, to construct a house for gold medalist Devananda, the general education department has launched a scheme to build homes for top-performing students from economically weaker sections at the State School Sports Meet.

Announcing the initiative in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday, Sivankutty stated that eligible gold medal winners will receive new houses, with record setters also under consideration. Multiple organisations have been roped in to support the programme.

“As of now, sponsors have approached us to build over 50 homes,” the general education minister said. The rollout will involve preparing norms, cost estimates, and site inspections by officials, with the director of general education tasked to oversee progress.

With only two days remaining in the 67th Kerala State School Sports Meet, host district Thiruvananthapuram has surged past 1,500 points, cementing its path to the overall championship.

Thiruvananthapuram leads with 1,557 points, securing 175 gold, 126 silver, and 147 bronze medals. Thrissur holds second place with 740 points (79 gold, 42 silver, 84 bronze), while Palakkad, powered by athletics, is third with 669 points (53 gold, 70 silver, 76 bronze).

