Kerala to expand Little KITEs IT Clubs to upper primary and higher secondary sections

KOCHI: The Little KITEs IT Clubs are expanding. The clubs, which were until now open to high school students of state syllabus schools, will now be expanded to the upper primary and higher secondary sections, giving more young minds the opportunity to bridge textbook knowledge with cutting-edge technology to create solutions beneficial to society.

There are currently 2,248 Little KITEs Clubs in the state with 78,336 students as members.