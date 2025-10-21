Kerala to establish elite hockey academy in Thiruvananthapuram

The sports department of Kerala is set to launch its inaugural elite hockey academy at GV Raja Sports School in Thiruvananthapuram, marking a significant step toward enhancing sports training in the state.

Financial and collaborative support

The state government has allocated Rs 94 lakh for the initiative, which will involve collaboration with private groups to provide infrastructural, equipment, and personnel support to students. This support will extend beyond the government’s deployment of coaches, ensuring comprehensive resources for the academy.

Proposal to honour Olympian P R Sreejesh

The department has proposed naming the academy after Olympian P R Sreejesh, pending official confirmation from the government, as a tribute to his contributions to Indian hockey.

In addition to the hockey academy, the sports department plans to establish similar elite academies for fencing and volleyball at the Kannur Sports School (Girls). The hockey academy aims to prepare students for national and international competitions, according to officials.

To ensure high-quality training, the department will recruit coaches, medical experts, and managerial staff with specialized expertise to oversee the academy’s operations, sports department officials stated.

Sports Director Vishnu Raj P emphasised the academy’s goal of fostering collective expertise to elevate player standards. “More than a contract with coaches, the elite academy will see contractual arrangements with people for the holistic development of our children,” he said, highlighting the focus on comprehensive growth for young athletes.