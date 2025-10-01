Kerala to digitise university exams, says Higher Education Minister

Dr R Bindu, Kerala's Higher Education Minister, revealed in the State Assembly that the administration is actively working to digitise university-level examinations, including undergraduate and postgraduate courses.

She stated that the state has already transferred all admission exams online, and that similar steps will be made for other university exams as well.

In answer to questioning from MLAs PP Sumod, Daleema, KM Sachin Dev, VK Prasanth, and Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan, the minister noted that today's students, known as Gen Z, have grown up with digital tools and cellphones; thus, it is critical to switch examinations to a digital format, Matrubhoomi reports.

To help students obtain real-world experience, the government has established internship portals where they can apply for internships both in India and overseas.

Minister Bindu addressed concerns voiced in the Assembly, clarifying that acting principals in universities are also competent. She reassured that there was no need for alarm.