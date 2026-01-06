Kerala: This 21-year-old’s instant cups come loaded with flavour

THRISSUR: A hot cup of tea or brewing coffee is an emotion for most of the Malayali population, and probably a majority of people in India.

It is from this love for tea and coffee that 21-year-old Athul Krishna ventured into a business that makes instant tea and coffee cups, making the process easier.

‘Choodu’ launched by Athul in November 2025 has already become a hit and he looks forward to the year ahead to expand the company.

Take a glass of hot water and pour it into the bio-degradable cups to make instant tea and coffee.

You will get the hot drink of your choice without compromising on its quality.

“Often when I travel, I have seen the sale of tea and coffee in paper cups. The drink used to be of less flavour basically. Since we don’t have a choice we drink it. Our product not only provides one with quality drinks, but also makes the job easier for those who make it,” said Athul.