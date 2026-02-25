Kerala tests ‘One Health’ approach for wetland management

KOCHI: When dichloro-diphenyl-trichloroethane (DDT) was sprayed to tackle malaria outbreaks, the immediate target were the mosquitoes that carried the disease. What followed, however, was a cascade of unintended consequences: birds that fed on mosquitoes disappeared, food chains collapsed, rodent populations rose, and the chemical slowly accumulated in human bodies through air and water.

The episode is often cited as a lesson in what happens when human health is addressed in isolation from animal/bird life, and the environment. It is precisely this thinking that underpins the ‘One Health’ approach now being explored for Kerala’s wetlands.