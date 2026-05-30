Cyber safety pledge to mark school reopening in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: School students across Kerala will take a cyber safety pledge on the reopening day of the new academic year as part of efforts to promote safe and responsible digital behaviour among children, officials said on Saturday.
The initiative is being organised under the Kid Glove Project, a cyber safety awareness programme implemented by Cyberdome, the technology and cybersecurity wing of Kerala Police, according to an official statement.
More than 15,400 schools under the General Education Department are expected to participate in the programme on June 1, when students return to classrooms after the summer vacation.
As part of the exercise, students will recite the "Cyber Pledge", committing themselves to practising safe, responsible and ethical behaviour in the digital world.
The programme aims to enhance awareness about cyber security among children and encourage safe online habits at an early age, officials said.
Authorities are also taking steps to expand the Kid Glove Project and the cyber pledge campaign to CBSE and ICSE schools across the state in the next phase, the statement added.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.