Kerala State School Sports Meet 2025 kicks off with 20,000 young athletes in action

Kerala Finance Minister KN Balagopal inaugurated the 67th Kerala State School Sports Meet at the Kerala University Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday, October 21, ushering in a week-long sports festival which would be attended by nearly 20,000 students.

The second School Olympics-style sports competition will feature nearly 2,000 inclusive children competing in numerous events.

According to Minister Balagopal, the participation of students in this event under the inclusive sports initiative demonstrates that they, too, can become a part of mainstream society. General Education Minister V Sivankutty, who presided over the ceremony, stated that the sports meet serves as a "practice space" for the next generation of Olympians, The New Indian Express reported.

“As many as 20,000 children, competing in 41 events at 12 venues, are equipping themselves to rewrite the history of strength and speed,” he said.

The inauguration began with a march past attended by more than 300 students from each district, followed by an oath-taking ceremony for participants and officials.

Former India football captain IM Vijayan and Asian Games bronze medalist HM Karunapriya lit the ceremonial torchlight. General Education Director N S K Umesh raised the department flag, while the DDEs raised the flags of their respective districts.

Indian cricketer Sanju Samson and actor Keerthy Suresh both sent video greetings wishing the event success. Indian boxer KC Lekha, volleyball player Jaisamma Moothedan, and athletes KM Beenamol and Padmini Thomas were all present at the inauguration ceremony.

Civil Supplies Minister G R Anil, MLAs Antony Raju, Kadakampally Surendran, V Joy, G Stephen, C K Hareendran, I B Satheesh and M Vincent, district panchayat president D Suresh Kumar, Thiruvananthapuram Mayor Arya Rajendran were also among the attendees.