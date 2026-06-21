Kerala startup develops low-cost bionic prosthetic arm for affordable assistive care

KOLLAM: With their startup for manufacturing advanced prosthetics, two engineering graduates and friends from Kumily, Idukki, are drawing attention for a solution with potential low-cost application in healthcare and assistive-technology sector.

Founded in 2021, Rover C Joseph and Ashik Ansary’s Bendita Bionics is based out of Kaloor, Kochi.

‘Angel Hand’ is a lightweight multi-articulated bionic arm weighing approximately 400g, making it one of the lighter options available in its category. Designed for everyday use, it enables users to perform a variety of tasks through multiple-grip patterns – allowing them to hold, grasp and manipulate objects naturally.