Kerala SSLC results on May 15

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala SSLC examination results will be announced on May 15, General Education Minister V Sivankutty said on Tuesday.
Applications for revaluation will be accepted immediately after the publication of the results, and the outcome of the revaluation process is expected by the end of May, the minister said.
The distribution of Secondary School Leaving Certificate certificates will also commence soon after the results are announced, he added at a press conference.
The results of the Higher Secondary and Vocational Higher Secondary examinations will be published on May 22.
The second-year improvement results will be declared on May 8, while the first-year examination results will be announced on June 10, he added.
The minister said that more than 2,000 teachers had not participated in the evaluation process, and strict action has been ordered against them.
He also warned that no leniency would be shown toward school authorities responsible for lapses in evaluation-related work.
Additionally, V Sivankutty said that the General Education Department conducted a learning support programme from April 20 to 27 for students in classes 5 to 9 who failed to secure the minimum marks in the 2025â€“26 annual examinations.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.