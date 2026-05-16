Kerala SSLC pass percentage dips slightly, full A+ scorers drop sharply

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A success rate of 99.07% was recorded in the SSLC exam 2026, the results of which were announced here on Friday. Of the 4.14 lakh regular students who appeared for the exam, 4.10 lakh passed. The pass percentage this year denoted a marginal dip of 0.43% compared to the success rate of 99.95% registered last year.
Notably, the number of students who secured A+ grade in all subjects dropped by more than 50% compared to previous year. From 61,449, full A+ holders in 2025, the figure nosedived to 30,514 this year.
General education secretary Sharmila Mary Joseph, who announced the results, said the revised curriculum introduced in 2025-26 and new pattern of question papers could be the reasons for the sharp drop. The department will further analyse the results in detail, she added.
Of those eligible for higher studies, 2.08 lakh were boys and 2.01 lakh were girls. Girls posted a higher success rate of 99.22% compared to boys whose overall pass percentage was 98.93.
The number of girls who secured full A+ was 20,771, more than twice the number of boys, whose tally stood at 9,743. As many as 2,105 schools registered 100% success rate. These included 767 government schools, 930 aided schools and 408 unaided schools. A total of 251 students had appeared in the private category under the old scheme. Of them, 189 became eligible for higher studies, posting a success rate of 75.3.
A total of 38,535 students from the Scheduled Caste category passed the exam with an overall success rate of 97.82%. As many as 7022 Scheduled Tribe category students became eligible for higher studies with an overall pass percentage of 97.91.
In the Gulf region, all 631 students who appeared for the examinations became eligible for higher education. In Lakshadweep, of the 386 students who appeared for the examinations, 377 qualified, registering a pass percentage of 97.67.
Students can submit applications for revaluation, scrutiny, and photocopy of answer scripts online from May 16 to 21. The SAY (Save a Year) examinations for regular candidates will be held in the first week of June and the results will be published by the last week of the month. Candidates can register for a maximum of three subjects in the SAY examinations.
Certificates of students who qualified will be available on DigiLocker from the first week of June. Director of General Education NSK Umesh said, the higher secondary (Plus One) admission process will begin on May 25.
Report card
School-going (Regular)
Appeared: 4,14,290
Eligible for higher studies: 4,10,456
Overall pass %: 99.07
Overall pass % in 2025: 99.5
Students with full A+: 30,514
Students with full A+ in 2025: 61,449
GENDER-WISE ANALYSIS
Boys
Appeared: 2,10,727
Passed: 2,08,474
Success rate: 98.93%
A+ in all subjects: 9,743
Girls
Appeared: 2,03,563
Passed: 2,01,982
Success rate: 99.22%
A+ in all subjects: 20,771
2,105 Schools with 100% success rate
Govt: 767 Aided: 930
Unaided: 408