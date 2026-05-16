Kerala SSLC pass percentage dips slightly, full A+ scorers drop sharply

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A success rate of 99.07% was recorded in the SSLC exam 2026, the results of which were announced here on Friday. Of the 4.14 lakh regular students who appeared for the exam, 4.10 lakh passed. The pass percentage this year denoted a marginal dip of 0.43% compared to the success rate of 99.95% registered last year.

Notably, the number of students who secured A+ grade in all subjects dropped by more than 50% compared to previous year. From 61,449, full A+ holders in 2025, the figure nosedived to 30,514 this year.

General education secretary Sharmila Mary Joseph, who announced the results, said the revised curriculum introduced in 2025-26 and new pattern of question papers could be the reasons for the sharp drop. The department will further analyse the results in detail, she added.