Kerala SSLC mark list 2026: How to download Kerala SSLC result marksheet online?

The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan is expected to release the Kerala SSLC Result 2026 online for Class 10 students on its official websites. Along with the results, students will also be able to download the Kerala SSLC mark list 2026 and provisional marksheet through the designated portals.

Candidates who appeared for the SSLC examinations can check their subject-wise marks, grades, qualifying status and other details by entering their registration number and date of birth on the official websites.

The Kerala SSLC result marksheet 2026 will be available online in provisional format. Students are advised to collect the original marksheet from their respective schools after the official distribution announcement.