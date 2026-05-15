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Kerala SSLC Mark List 2026: How to download Kerala SSLC result marksheet online?

Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan will release the SSLC Result 2026 online, allowing students to download their provisional mark list and marksheet through official websites.
Kerala SSLC mark list 2026: How to download Kerala SSLC result marksheet online?
Kerala SSLC mark list 2026: How to download Kerala SSLC result marksheet online?
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The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan is expected to release the Kerala SSLC Result 2026 online for Class 10 students on its official websites. Along with the results, students will also be able to download the Kerala SSLC mark list 2026 and provisional marksheet through the designated portals.

Candidates who appeared for the SSLC examinations can check their subject-wise marks, grades, qualifying status and other details by entering their registration number and date of birth on the official websites.

The Kerala SSLC result marksheet 2026 will be available online in provisional format. Students are advised to collect the original marksheet from their respective schools after the official distribution announcement.

Websites to check Kerala SSLC result 2026

Students can check the Kerala SSLC result 2026 and download the SSLC mark list online through the following websites:

  • Kerala Results

  • KITE Results Portal

  • Pareeksha Bhavan Kerala

How to download Kerala SSLC marksheet 2026?

Students can follow these steps to download the Kerala SSLC result marksheet 2026 online:

  1. Visit the official result website.

  2. Click on the Kerala SSLC Result 2026 link available on the homepage.

  3. Enter the registration number and date of birth in the required fields.

  4. Submit the details to view the result.

  5. The Kerala SSLC mark list 2026 will appear on the screen.

  6. Download and save the marksheet PDF for future reference.

Details mentioned on Kerala SSLC mark list 2026

The Kerala SSLC marksheet 2026 will contain important information related to the student and examination performance, including:

  • Student’s name

  • Roll number

  • Registration number

  • School name

  • Subject-wise marks

  • Grades obtained

  • Total marks

  • Result status

Students are advised to carefully verify all details mentioned in the Kerala SSLC result marksheet 2026. In case of discrepancies, they should immediately contact their respective schools or examination authorities.

Kerala SSLC result 2026

The Kerala SSLC examination was conducted by the Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan for Class 10 students across the state in March 2026. Students are advised to keep their login credentials ready and use only official portals for downloading the Kerala SSLC result mark list 2026.

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