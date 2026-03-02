Middle East tensions force postponement of Kerala SSLC exams in Gulf

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty on Monday announced the postponement of the SSLC and Higher Secondary examinations in Gulf centres due to the intensifying conflict in the Middle East.



"With the conflict intensifying in the Middle East, conducting examinations in the Gulf region has become a major challenge. In this situation, the SSLC exam scheduled for March 5 and the Higher Secondary exams on March 5, 6, and 7 in the Gulf centers have now been postponed. The revised dates will be announced later," Sivankutty said.



He added, "We understand that many students in both the Gulf and Kerala are anxious because they are unable to reach their exam centres. The Department of General Education stands firmly with these children."