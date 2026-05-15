Kerala SSC Results 2026 declared; check toppers list with marks here

The Kerala Board of Public Examinations has officially declared the SSLC (Class 10) results 2026 today, May 15. Students who appeared for the examination can now access their scorecards through multiple official platforms, via the Kerala results portal, DigiLocker and SMS services.

The board has announced the results along with pass percentage and district-wise and gender-wise performance data.

The overall pass percentage stands at 99.07% for this year. The boys pass percentage is 98.93%. Out of 4,17,497 students who appeared for the Kerala SSLC examinations this year, 4,14,290 students have qualified for higher education.

The total number of girls who secured grade A+ was:- 20771

The total number of boys who secured the grade A+ was:- 9743

The total number of students who the grade A+ was:- 30514

Lakshadweep recorded a pass percentage of 97.67 per cent in the Kerala SSLC results this year.

Kerala SSLC result 2026 toppers list

The Kerala Board of Public Examinations does not officially publish a topper list or rank list for the Kerala SSLC Result 2026 in order to discourage unhealthy academic competition among students. Instead, the board highlights top-performing districts and students who achieve an 'A+' grade in all subjects.

