Kerala sports department seeks nod to launch research wing

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In an ambitious leap to broaden the state’s sports aspirations, the sports department is preparing to launch a dedicated research and planning wing.

Department officials claim that the wing – aimed at improving deployment of resources and enhancing provision of sports facilities – is the first-of-its-kind initiative taken up by the sports department of any state.

According to top officials with the department, the wing will explore areas to focus on as future avenues.

A proposal for the same has already been sent to the government, which the authorities expect to be greenlit in the coming days.