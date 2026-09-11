Keralam Skills 2026 to showcase 63 categories, minister urges youth and adults to register

Thiruvananthapuram, Keralam (PTI): Keralam Skill Development Minister Shibu Baby John on Friday urged people to register for 'Kerala Skills 2026', a competition to be organised by the KASE.
Kerala Academy for Skills Excellence (KASE), under the state's Skill Development Mission, is organising the competition for people aged between 16 and 45.
In a social media video post, John said the initiative marked a new chapter in skill development in Keralam and would feature competitions across 63 categories.
The categories would range from carpentry and cooking to cloud computing and robotics, he said.
Winners of the district-level competitions would qualify for the state-level contests, where certificates and cash prizes would be awarded, the minister said.
In addition, two winners under the age of 25 from each category would get an opportunity to represent Keralam at 'India Skills 2027' and 'World Skills 2028', he said.
"Considering that demonstrating your skills before the nation and the world will enhance the prestige of Kerala, everyone should join and become a part of this initiative," John said.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.