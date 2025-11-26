Kerala seeks urgent release of pending SSK funds as RTE, support for disabled children face strain

The minister said the Centre had not allotted any funds for the past two-and-a-half years through SSK. After a long gap, the funds were released this month. However, of the Rs 456 crore sanctioned for 2025-26 fiscal, only the first instalment of Rs 92.41 crore has been disbursed.

Sivankutty said funds received under the RTE Act cover essential needs such as free uniforms, textbooks, hostel expenses and travel allowances for children from SC/ST categories. Training for children of migrant labourers, hostel expenses for girl students, school maintenance, and other essential requirements are also being met with the same funds.

He noted that a total of 169 autism centres were functioning in the state under SSK with each centre providing services to an average of 60 children.