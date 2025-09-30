Kerala schools put up stellar show in national education world rankings

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Five schools from Kerala featured in the top 10 under various categories of the 19th edition of the EducationWorld India School Rankings (EWISR) released on Monday.

Government VHSS for Girls, Nadakkavu, Kozhikode, retained its all-India second rank in the ‘State Government Day Schools’ classification. Kendriya Vidyalaya, Pattom, Thiruvananthapuram was ranked ninth in the country among ‘Central Government Day Schools’.

In the previous ranking, the school had bagged the seventh spot. Navy Children School, Kochi (ranked 12), Kendriya Vidyalaya No 2, Naval Base, Kochi (18) and Army Public School, Pangode, Thiruvananthapuram (29) were the other schools from the state that made the category. Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Chennithala, Alappuzha bagged the eighth spot in the ‘Central Government Boarding Schools’ group.