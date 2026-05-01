Kerala schools flag hurdles in new multi-agency fitness certification process

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Moves to make corrections from the past lapses appear to have faced concerns of practicality, as authorities of various schools have reported difficulty in the new fitness certification process.

Unlike in the previous years, the schools will now have to obtain clearances from multiple bodies, including KSEB, fire & rescue, health, local self government, forest, and MVD, according to a circular issued by the health department in November 2025. However, with schools set to reopen within a month, many institutions are finding it difficult to get the paperwork done.

With the concerns reaching the top brass of administration, chief secretary A Jayatilak will soon convene a meeting with the secretaries of the departments concerned to address the issue.