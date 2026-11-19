Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 19 (IANS): Kerala on Thursday launched a statewide digital platform to manage the savings accounts of schoolchildren, bringing students from Classes 1 to 12 in government and aided schools under a unified online system.
Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan inaugurated the portal, developed by the Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE), the technical arm of the General Education Department.
The initiative seeks to promote the habit of saving among children while making the administration and monitoring of their accounts more transparent and efficient.
The platform provides digital passbooks that automatically record deposits, withdrawals and interest earned by students.
Parents will receive SMS alerts for every transaction, allowing them to keep track of their children's savings.
It also enables the online generation of treasury pay-in slips, tracking of fixed deposits and processing of account closures.
The system facilitates end-to-end digital management of student accounts, from class teachers to the Director of National Savings, while real-time dashboards give district and state-level officials access to school-wise transactions and consolidated reports.
Inaugurating the platform, CM Satheesan handed over copies of the new digital passbooks to students Hrishikesh A.R., Anigha R. Sooraj and Harshitha Kiran S. of Government Lower Primary School, Vilappil, in Thiruvananthapuram district.
In a move to avoid additional data entry work for teachers, schools can access the portal using their existing login credentials on the state's Sampoorna school management system and the HSCAP and VHSCAP admission portals.
Teachers in charge of the scheme can also log in by scanning a QR code through KITE's mobile application, KITE Key, which is integrated with the platform for SMS-based OTP verification.
The portal, available at studentssaving.kite.kerala.gov.in, is intended to bring school-level savings administration onto a common digital network and strengthen oversight of the scheme across the state.
KITE has described the initiative as the first large-scale integrated digital platform of its kind in the country.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.