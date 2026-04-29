Kerala scales up ‘Little KITES’ to build end-to-end tech learning ecosystem

Kochi: Kerala is set to deepen its early lead in school-level digital education by expanding the flagship ‘Little KITES’ IT clubs to cover students from Class 5 to Class 12, bringing the entire public school spectrum under a single, student-led technology network.

The move, announced by KITE CEO K. Anvar Sadath at a state-level camp in Kochi, marks a shift from the programme’s earlier focus on Classes 8-10 to a seamless, pipeline approach to tech learning.