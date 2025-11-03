Kerala rolls out first ‘Work Near Home’ space for remote professionals

The state’s first ‘Work Near Home’ facility has been opened at Alangad panchayat. Set up as part of the Skilling Kalamassery Youth (SKY) project, this is the first of many more such facilities to come, said Alangad block panchayat president Remya Thomas.

Meanwhile, Industries Minister P Rajeeve said in a Facebook post, “Work Near Home is a system that provides a peaceful working environment by providing basic facilities, like professional ambience, laptop, and WiFi, in a building closer to the homes of techies and professionals in knowledge-based sectors. It will be helpful for professionals and freelancers working under flexible timings or work from home systems.”

While the new facility has four seats, plans are in place to expand the space, the Alangad block panchayat president told TNIE. “The building has the capacity to provide more seats. But an expansion will be thought of only after analysing the demand,” Remya said.

The ‘Work Near Home’ facility has been set up alongside the panchayat’s computer training centre. “We were struggling for funds to upscale the training centre. Then, Inkel, through the minister’s intervention, offered to invest its CSR funds amounting Rs 10 lakh. It was during this process that a suggestion of setting up a Work Near Home (WNH) facility came up,” she said.

Remya pointed out that the state government had suggested the conversion of vacant buildings under the local self-government department into WNH facilities. “Under the Alangad block panchayat, we have identified many such buildings. The next step in this regard is already under way. The top floor of a community centre in Karumalloor panchayat is being refurbished to accommodate a WNH facility. The 1,000 sq ft facility will be inaugurated in January 2026. Keltron has invested `10 lakh for the renovation of the building at Karumalloor,” she said.

The government aims to set up such facilities in small towns and villages so that people can access affordable, high-quality workspaces near their homes and help spread the growth of the IT sector.