Kerala research team patents smart traffic solution for pedestrians

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Researchers from Kerala have secured an Indian patent for an AI-powered traffic signal system which they developed that could help prevent pedestrians from being stranded or run over at zebra crossings when traffic lights suddenly change. The innovation is designed to make road crossings safer, particularly for the elderly and persons with disabilities.
The breakthrough comes at a time when pedestrian safety is emerging as a major concern across the country. According to latest National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data, pedestrians formed the second-largest victim group in road accidents with 25,769 deaths (14.7% of all road accidental fatalities) and 53,370 injuries (11.9% of total).
Experts attribute a significant share of the risk to conventional traffic signals that operate on fixed timers and fail to account for real-time pedestrian movement.
The system was developed by an interdisciplinary team of the College of Engineering Trivandrum (CET). The project was led by Dr Jerrin Thomas Panachakel of the department of electronics and communication engineering and Dr Anusha S P of the department of civil engineering. Other members of the research team include Adithya S Nair, Ancy S A, Anoop K S and Surya C K.
“Unlike traditional traffic lights that follow predetermined timings, the new system uses smart cameras, computer vision and machine learning to monitor zebra crossings in real time. The technology can estimate pedestrian volumes, adjust crossing times accordingly and, most importantly, override signal changes when a pedestrian is still on the road,” said Jerrin.
This means vehicles will continue to get a red light until the last person has safely crossed. The feature is expected to particularly benefit elderly citizens, children and persons with disabilities, who often require more time to navigate busy intersections.
In simulations conducted at a mid-density traffic intersection, conventional signals left 17 pedestrians stranded during signal transitions. The CET system, however, recorded zero stranded pedestrians while slightly reducing average vehicle waiting time, demonstrating that improved safety need not come at the cost of traffic efficiency.
“The research has been selected for presentation at the upcoming World Conference of Transport Research (WCTR 2026) in Toulouse, France. Talks are also under way with a leading PSU for technology transfer,” Jerrin said.
The project received support from the Centre of Excellence for Disability Studies, under the Ernakulam-based LBS Centre for Science & Technology.
This story has been written by Sovi Vidyadharan.