Kerala research team patents smart traffic solution for pedestrians

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Researchers from Kerala have secured an Indian patent for an AI-powered traffic signal system which they developed that could help prevent pedestrians from being stranded or run over at zebra crossings when traffic lights suddenly change. The innovation is designed to make road crossings safer, particularly for the elderly and persons with disabilities.

The breakthrough comes at a time when pedestrian safety is emerging as a major concern across the country. According to latest National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data, pedestrians formed the second-largest victim group in road accidents with 25,769 deaths (14.7% of all road accidental fatalities) and 53,370 injuries (11.9% of total).

Experts attribute a significant share of the risk to conventional traffic signals that operate on fixed timers and fail to account for real-time pedestrian movement.

The system was developed by an interdisciplinary team of the College of Engineering Trivandrum (CET). The project was led by Dr Jerrin Thomas Panachakel of the department of electronics and communication engineering and Dr Anusha S P of the department of civil engineering. Other members of the research team include Adithya S Nair, Ancy S A, Anoop K S and Surya C K.

“Unlike traditional traffic lights that follow predetermined timings, the new system uses smart cameras, computer vision and machine learning to monitor zebra crossings in real time. The technology can estimate pedestrian volumes, adjust crossing times accordingly and, most importantly, override signal changes when a pedestrian is still on the road,” said Jerrin.