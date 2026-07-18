Kerala PSC under scrutiny as recruitment records remain inaccessible to candidates

Thiruvananthapuram: The investigation into the controversial recruitment conducted by the Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC) has gathered momentum, with the Commission handing over key records to the Crime Branch while continuing to withhold the same documents from candidates seeking information under the Right to Information (RTI) Act.

The documents submitted include the question paper, answer key, list of candidates, interview shortlist and details of the on-screen evaluation process.

The records form part of the Crime Branch probe into the alleged irregularities in the recruitment to the Chief Industry and Infrastructure Officer post in the State Planning Board.