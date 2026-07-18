Kerala PSC under scrutiny as recruitment records remain inaccessible to candidates

Thiruvananthapuram: The investigation into the controversial recruitment conducted by the Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC) has gathered momentum, with the Commission handing over key records to the Crime Branch while continuing to withhold the same documents from candidates seeking information under the Right to Information (RTI) Act.
The documents submitted include the question paper, answer key, list of candidates, interview shortlist and details of the on-screen evaluation process.
The records form part of the Crime Branch probe into the alleged irregularities in the recruitment to the Chief Industry and Infrastructure Officer post in the State Planning Board.
The recruitment process came under intense scrutiny after it emerged that the PSC had prepared the rank list without evaluating answers to 10 questions.
The revelation triggered widespread allegations of procedural lapses and attempts to suppress crucial information.
The controversy deepened after the candidate who secured the first rank was found to be a leader of a Left-affiliated organisation.
The latest development comes barely days after the State Information Commission directed the PSC to furnish all records sought by candidates under the RTI Act within seven days.
The Commission had ruled that documents connected with the selection process could not be withheld and ordered their disclosure.
However, while complying with the Crime Branch investigation, the PSC has adopted a different stand before candidates.
In response to an RTI application filed by one of the complainants, the Commission stated that it was not feasible at this stage of the selection process to disclose the written examination and interview marks of candidates included in the rank list.
The PSC has also decided to challenge the State Information Commission's order before a higher forum, despite the directive requiring disclosure.
The contrasting positions have raised fresh questions over the Commission's transparency. Critics argue that while the PSC has readily shared the documents with investigating agencies, it continues to deny candidates access to records directly linked to the selection process.
With the Crime Branch now in possession of the evaluation records and other crucial documents, investigators are expected to examine whether there were procedural violations, manipulation in the marking process, or attempts to influence the preparation of the rank list.
The outcome of the probe is likely to have significant implications for the credibility of Kerala's premier recruiting agency.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.