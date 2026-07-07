Kerala PSC orders vigilance probe into exam evaluation irregularities after protest uproar

Thiruvananthapuram (PTI): The Kerala PSC on Monday ordered a vigilance and internal security probe into the alleged irregularities in the evaluation of an examination for the State Planning Board Chief post, directing that an interim report be submitted within two weeks.
The Public Service Commission (PSC) said in a statement that the Vigilance and Internal Security Officer (V&ISO) has been entrusted with conducting a comprehensive inquiry.
The issue gained momentum after the PSC appointments to the State Planning Board came under scrutiny over allegations that answers to 10 questions written by a candidate were not evaluated.
Earlier, the PSC had assigned its Internal Vigilance Officer to conduct a preliminary probe into the technical lapse in the evaluation process.
After examining the officer's report, the Commission decided to hand over the matter to the Vigilance and Internal Security Officer for a detailed investigation, the statement said.
The decision came amid media reports of sharp criticism within the PSC against the chairman's alleged move to shift the probe from the internal vigilance wing to the Controller of Examinations.
According to a section of the media, some Commission members questioned the chairman's decision during the PSC meeting held on Monday, following which it was decided to cancel the Controller of Examinations' inquiry and restore the investigation to the vigilance wing.
The controversy relates to the selection process for the post of Chief, State Planning Board in which marks were allegedly not awarded for answers to 10 questions in Paper I before the rank list was prepared and appointments made.
The alleged irregularity came to light after candidates obtained copies of their answer scripts.
Earlier in the day, police used water cannons to disperse Youth Congress workers who marched to the PSC headquarters here demanding a comprehensive probe into the alleged appointment irregularities and the removal of the PSC chairman and members.
Despite the police action, the protesters continued their demonstration outside the PSC office, raising slogans against the commission and its members.
The Youth Congress also demanded the removal of the present PSC chairman and members, alleging that they were appointed during the previous LDF government's tenure.
Meanwhile, BJP youth wing Yuva Morcha sought an independent inquiry into the alleged irregularities and sought the resignation of the PSC chairman and other members, warning of statewide protests from Tuesday.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.