Kerala PSC faces fresh scrutiny over DySP recruitment amid ongoing probe

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC), already under the scanner of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) over alleged irregularities in recruitment to a top post in the State Planning Board, is facing a fresh complaint, this time over the appointment of Deputy Superintendents of Police (DySPs).

The latest complaint alleges that the PSC completed the special recruitment process for DySPs at an unusually fast pace, raising questions about the selection and appointment of the candidates.

The written examination was held in December last year; the rank list was published in the first week of May, and appointment orders were issued in June.