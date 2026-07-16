Kerala PSC defies RTI order, withholds recruitment records

Thiruvananthapuram: In a move that has triggered fresh controversy over transparency in public recruitment, the Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC) has refused to disclose crucial records related to the controversial recruitment of the Chief Industry and Infrastructure post in the Kerala State Planning Board despite a clear directive from the State Information Commission.
This fresh development comes at a time when the Kerala government has announced a probe by the Crime Branch Police, and the team has completed its preliminary sitting and, in the coming days, is expected to go deeper.
The Commission rejected the complainant's fresh application seeking the documents, informing the candidate that the records would not be released.
At the same time, the PSC is understood to be preparing to challenge the Information Commission's order before a higher legal forum, a move candidates allege is aimed at delaying disclosure.
The latest development comes barely days after the State Information Commission delivered a significant setback to the PSC by directing it to hand over all documents sought under the Right to Information (RTI) Act within seven days.
The order overturned the PSC's earlier refusal and mandated the release of answer scripts, interview marks, the complete marks list of all candidates, and other records connected with the recruitment.
The Information Commission's intervention assumed greater significance because the recruitment had already come under a cloud following allegations that ten answers in the written examination were left unevaluated.
The revelation had raised serious concerns about the integrity of the assessment process and prompted demands from unsuccessful candidates for complete transparency.
Access to the answer scripts, interview scores and evaluation records was expected to establish whether the selection process had been conducted fairly and in accordance with prescribed procedures.
Instead of complying with the order, the PSC's latest decision to withhold the records has intensified suspicion among candidates, many of whom believe the continued secrecy could be an attempt to shield procedural lapses from public scrutiny.
They have now resolved to challenge the PSC's stand through legal means, arguing that the constitutional recruitment agency cannot selectively deny information after a statutory authority has ordered its disclosure.
The controversy has also acquired a political dimension.
The Planning Board appointment was made during the Pinarayi Vijayan-led Left government, while the entire 15-member PSC board was also constituted during the previous Left administration.
With the Congress and the BJP already demanding an independent investigation into alleged irregularities in PSC recruitments, the Commission's refusal to comply with the RTI order is likely to deepen scrutiny of its functioning.
The outcome of the legal battle could determine not only the fate of this recruitment but also set an important precedent on transparency and accountability in one of Kerala's most important constitutional institutions.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.