Kerala PSC defies RTI order, withholds recruitment records

Thiruvananthapuram: In a move that has triggered fresh controversy over transparency in public recruitment, the Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC) has refused to disclose crucial records related to the controversial recruitment of the Chief Industry and Infrastructure post in the Kerala State Planning Board despite a clear directive from the State Information Commission.

This fresh development comes at a time when the Kerala government has announced a probe by the Crime Branch Police, and the team has completed its preliminary sitting and, in the coming days, is expected to go deeper.