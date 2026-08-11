Kerala primary teacher job aspirants end 37-day fast after Education Minister intervenes

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 11 (IANS): The 37-day indefinite hunger strike by LPST rank holders outside the Kerala Secretariat has finally been called off following a crucial meeting with Education Minister N. Shamsudeen, bringing temporary relief to a prolonged agitation over recruitment and teacher vacancies.
The hunger strike was withdrawn after the government gave assurances on the demands raised by the rank holders. In the presence of the minister, S. Valarmathi, who had been leading the hunger strike, ended her fast after Shamsudeen personally gave her lime juice.
However, the rank holders made it clear that they were not calling off the agitation in its entirety.
They said they would not completely withdraw from the protest venue until the government implemented its assurances and that symbolic forms of protest would continue.
The protesters, comprising LPST and UPST rank holders, have been demanding an extension of the validity of the PSC rank list, appointments against the maximum possible number of vacancies from the list, and creation of additional posts by reducing the student-teacher ratio.
The agitation had intensified after the government sought two months’ time to examine the demands.
The rank holders rejected the request and continued their protest, resorting to a series of unconventional demonstrations to highlight what they described as government inaction.
On the 35th day of the LPST agitation, candidates staged a symbolic protest by eating grass on the street, drawing considerable public attention.
The UPST rank holders, whose protest had continued for more than 11 days, adopted another unusual method, painting clown faces on themselves to protest what they alleged was the government’s indifference to their demands.
The health condition of Valarmathi, who had been on hunger strike, deteriorated during the protest, increasing pressure on the government to intervene.
The situation eventually led to minister-level negotiations, during which the government assured the protesters that their demands would be considered favourably.
The assurances paved the way for the withdrawal of the indefinite hunger strike.
The development is being seen as a temporary truce rather than the complete end of the agitation.
The rank holders have warned that they will continue symbolic protests from the venue until concrete action is taken on the government’s commitments.
The dispute centres on the prospects of candidates on the PSC rank lists, with the protesters seeking greater utilisation of the existing lists and more teaching posts to address vacancies in schools.
For now, the ministerial intervention has brought an end to the 37-day hunger strike, but the government faces the task of translating its assurances into concrete decisions to prevent the agitation from gathering fresh momentum.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.