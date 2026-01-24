Kerala: Portrait by 12-year-old catches PM’s attention at rally

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Twelve-year-old Siddharth is on cloud nine. Never did he imagine that a visit to Putharikandam ground would gift him a cherished memory.

The Class VI student had accompanied his father and relatives to the BJP rally on Friday, clutching a hand-drawn portrait of Narendra Modi, unaware that it would soon stop the Prime Minister mid-speech.

Midway through his address, Modi’s gaze fell on the young boy standing patiently, holding the drawing aloft. The PM paused, drawing the crowd’s attention to him.