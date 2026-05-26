Kerala Plus Two Toppers List 2026: Check district-wise top performers

The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala, announced the Kerala Plus Two Result 2026 on May 26. Around 4.52 lakh students appeared for the Higher Secondary examinations conducted between March 6 and March 28 this year.
Along with the results, students are also awaiting the Kerala Plus Two toppers list 2026, which is expected to include stream-wise top performers from Science, Commerce and Humanities. DHSE Kerala is likely to release district-wise performance data and overall pass percentage details.
Kerala Plus Two Toppers List 2026
DHSE Kerala is likely to release details of stream-wise toppers, district-wise performance, and the highest pass-percentage districts after the results are declared. The list will include top-performing students from Science, Commerce and Humanities streams. Once available, the Kerala Plus Two toppers list will be updated here.
Kerala Plus Two Result 2026: Previous Year Pass Percentage
Kerala recorded a gradual decline in Plus Two pass percentage over the last few years:
2025 — 77.81%
2024 — 78.69%
2023 — 82.95%
2022 — 88.37%
2021 — 87.94%
Last year, the Science stream recorded the highest success rate at 83.25%, followed by Commerce at 74.21% and Humanities at 69.16%.
Official Websites to Check Kerala Plus Two Result 2026
Students can access their results through:
keralaresults.nic.in
results.kite.kerala.gov.in
results.kerala.gov.in
dhsekerala.gov.in
How to Check Kerala DHSE Plus Two Result 2026
Students can follow these steps:
Visit the official DHSE Kerala result website.
Click on the “DHSE Class 12 Result 2026” link.
Enter registration number, roll number and date of birth.
Submit the details.
Download and save the scorecard for future use.
Results Also Available on DigiLocker and Saphalam App
Apart from official websites, students can also access their marksheets through DigiLocker and the Saphalam application.
To download the marksheet through DigiLocker:
Open DigiLocker or visit digilocker.gov.in.
Login using Aadhaar-linked mobile number.
Search for “DHSE Plus Two Results 2026”.
Enter required credentials.
Download and save the digital marksheet.
Save A Year Exams for Students
Students unable to clear the examination will get another opportunity through the DHSE “Save A Year” supplementary examinations. Last year, the exams were conducted in June.