Kerala Plus Two Toppers List 2026: Check district-wise top performers

The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala, announced the Kerala Plus Two Result 2026 on May 26. Around 4.52 lakh students appeared for the Higher Secondary examinations conducted between March 6 and March 28 this year.

Along with the results, students are also awaiting the Kerala Plus Two toppers list 2026, which is expected to include stream-wise top performers from Science, Commerce and Humanities. DHSE Kerala is likely to release district-wise performance data and overall pass percentage details.