Kerala Plus Two Result 2026: Here’s how to download marksheet on DigiLocker

The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala, will declare the Kerala Plus Two Result 2026 today. More than 4.5 lakh students who appeared for the Higher Secondary examinations can access their provisional marksheets online using their registration number and date of birth.
Apart from the official websites, students can also download their digital marksheets securely through DigiLocker, which is accepted for admission and verification purposes by many institutions.
Official Websites to Check Kerala Plus Two Result 2026
Students can check their results on the following portals:
examresults.kerala.gov.in
keralaresults.nic.in
results.kite.kerala.gov.in
https://results.digilocker.gov.in/
Credentials Required to Check Result
Students will need:
Registration number
Date of birth
How to Download Kerala Plus Two Marksheet on DigiLocker
Students can follow these steps to access their digital marks memo:
Visit the DigiLocker website or open the DigiLocker app.
Sign in using your Aadhaar-linked mobile number.
Go to the “Education” or “Issued Documents” section.
Select “Directorate of Higher Secondary Education, Kerala.”
Enter your registration number and date of birth.
Submit the details to view the marksheet.
Download and save the provisional marks memo for future use.
Details Mentioned on the Marksheet
The Kerala DHSE Plus Two marksheet will include:
Student’s name
Roll number
Subject-wise marks
Total marks obtained
Grade/percentage
Pass or fail status
Students are advised to verify all details carefully after downloading the marksheet.
Important Note for Students
The online scorecard is provisional in nature. Students will need to collect the original marksheet and certificates from their respective schools later.