Kerala plans year-long environmental conservation campaign with students, youth participation

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Tourism Minister P C Vishnunadh on Friday said the government plans to launch a year-long environmental conservation and awareness programme involving students and youth.
Speaking after inaugurating the state-level World Environment Day celebrations organised by the Tourism Department at Kovalam beach, Vishnunadh said environmental conservation is essential to and supports the growth of the tourism sector.
This year's World Environment Day theme is "Inspired by Nature. For Climate, For Our Future," a press release said.
In his speech, the minister said Kerala's natural beauty is a major asset for the tourism sector and that preserving the environment is essential for its sustained growth.
"We are living in a world where more people are losing their lives and being displaced due to environmental degradation and climate change than due to war or pandemics," he said.
Citing the example of people in Kuttanad-an area known as the "rice bowl of Kerala" spread across Alappuzha, Kottayam, and Pathanamthitta districts-he said "climate refugees" from the region are leaving their land due to harsh living conditions caused by climate change.
The minister said people in coastal areas and the fishing community are also bearing the impact of climate change, with the Arabian Sea increasingly experiencing cyclones and high tides each year.
"Kerala is an ecologically vulnerable region, and the Tourism Department has been focusing on responsible tourism, which is now moving towards sustainable tourism," he said.
Vishnunadh also referred to the campaign of internationally acclaimed Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg on global climate issues from a young age and called upon students and youth to be proactive in conservation activities.
"The Tourism Department has planned year-long conservation and awareness activities involving children, with the support of socially committed organisations and tourism clubs," he said.
A mock drill involving tourism lifeguards was conducted as part of the event, after which the minister led the Environment Day pledge, the release said.
The minister also flagged off a walkathon of students, environment enthusiasts, and volunteers, who carried placards stressing the importance of environmental conservation, it added.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.