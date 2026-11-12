Kerala plans to update engineering courses to meet emerging technology demands

Kerala plans to update its technical education system with a greater focus on emerging fields such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), biotechnology and robotics, Higher Education Minister Roji M John said.

Speaking after inaugurating the Electrical and Electronics Laboratory Block Annexe at Government Engineering College, Kannur, the minister said traditional courses must be regularly revised to keep up with technological changes. The laboratory and annexe building were constructed at a cost of Rs 4.33 crore.

He pointed to the growing opportunities in AI, biotechnology and robotic engineering, particularly clinical AI, which is expected to play an important role in healthcare and research.

The minister said Kerala had made considerable progress in primary education, but higher education had not seen similar growth. Many students continue to travel outside the state and abroad to pursue higher studies.

"Our aim is to create an environment where students can pursue higher education and find employment within Kerala itself," the New Indian Express quoted minister.

While engineering colleges in Kerala already offer several courses and have produced graduates who have reached prominent positions internationally, John said institutions must introduce more innovative and modern programmes to prepare students for future challenges. He added that steps towards this transformation had already begun.

The minister's remarks come amid growing demand for technology-based courses and skills across sectors. A stronger focus on emerging areas could also help students explore career opportunities within Kerala rather than look elsewhere for specialised education.

During the event, SFI activists also staged protests against the minister at Government Engineering College, Kannur, and Madayi College in support of students of Kalladi College. Responding to a black banner displayed at the Kannur event, John said he had noticed its message and understood it, adding that he took the protest in the right spirit.