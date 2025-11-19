Kerala Pharmacy students launch hunger strike over withheld certificates

Nearly 19 DPharm and BPharm students of Kerala Academy of Pharmacy, Kandala, have decided to go on hunger strike against the management’s reluctance to release their SSLC and Plus 2 certificates despite repeated requests.

The students had decided to drop out of the college due to alleged lack of facilities and poor attitude of the authorities. Multiple students said they took the decision nearly four months ago, but have been stuck as the college has refused to release their certificates. On Monday, they were told that the college does not have the provision to release the documents, the students alleged.

Students slam extortion, poor facilities

According to first-year DPharm students, the officials have allegedly asked them to pay fees for the second year too to get the certificates. “The college is also levying exorbitant condonation fees, that too for sectional exams. In reality, we have to pay the fees directly to the university only for final exams,” said Aswin B S, a first-year DPharm student. “We lack a proper lab, equipment, or even clean classrooms, but still the management tries to fine us for supposedly keeping the campus ‘unclean’,” he said.

DPharm student Abhirami P B alleged that hygiene on the college premises is extremely poor. “Toilets are unhygienic. Spiders and worms in water dispensers are a common sight,” she alleged. “While many students are backing us, they do not want to take part in the strike as they fear losing a year,” she said.

Meanwhile, the college authorities said as per government prospectus, students have to pay the fees for both years. College chairman Mohammad Samsheer said the protesters comprise those who misused government grants and those who did not want to pay the fees.