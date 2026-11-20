The committee reviewing Kerala’s Four-Year Undergraduate Programme (FYUGP) has proposed renaming it the Flexible Graduate Programme (FGP) and introducing changes to make the system more flexible for students.

The Kerala State Higher Education Council (KSHEC) has released the draft review report for public feedback. Universities, colleges, teachers, students, parents and members of the public can submit their suggestions by November 26, 2026.

The recommendations are proposals and have not yet been adopted by the state government.