The committee reviewing Kerala’s Four-Year Undergraduate Programme (FYUGP) has proposed renaming it the Flexible Graduate Programme (FGP) and introducing changes to make the system more flexible for students.
The Kerala State Higher Education Council (KSHEC) has released the draft review report for public feedback. Universities, colleges, teachers, students, parents and members of the public can submit their suggestions by November 26, 2026.
The recommendations are proposals and have not yet been adopted by the state government.
Students may get up to three years for academic breaks
The committee has proposed allowing students to take academic breaks of up to three consecutive years and return to the same or an equivalent undergraduate programme.
Students would have a maximum of seven years to complete their degree. Credits earned during the programme would remain valid for seven years.
The report also recommends a common credit-transfer system to facilitate movement between universities. Students could transfer their credits and continue their studies at another institution, subject to programme compatibility and seat availability.
The proposed changes aim to address difficulties faced by students who interrupt their education because of personal, financial or other circumstances.
Single-major pathway and greater flexibility in course choices
The report recommends changes to the existing major and minor credit structure.
Under the proposed single-major pathway, students would need to complete 12 mandatory minor credits, compared with 24 credits under the Major with Minor pathway. The remaining credits could be allocated to the major discipline, with some flexibility for minor courses.
Students pursuing a double major could also be allowed to choose either of their two major subjects for the fourth year. Under the existing arrangement, they continue with their first major.
The committee has proposed reducing the total credits required for a three-year degree from 133 to 132. For a four-year Honours or Honours with Research degree, the requirement would fall from 177 to 176 credits.
It has also recommended allowing minor courses to be distributed across all eight semesters instead of concentrating them in the first three.
Fourth-year scholarships and research support
The committee has recommended extending scholarships for fourth-year students through state government schemes, KSHEC and other funding agencies.
It has also proposed introducing industry fellowships for undergraduate research projects.
To strengthen research supervision, the report recommends limiting the number of undergraduate research students assigned to each faculty guide to five.
At least 50 per cent of Skill Enhancement Courses should involve practical, hands-on learning, according to the recommendations.
Colleges asked to address infrastructure and staffing gaps
The report identifies shortages of classrooms, laboratory equipment and technical staff as challenges affecting the implementation of the programme.
To address classroom constraints, it suggests using acoustic partitions, introducing morning and afternoon shifts, and sharing facilities among institutions through resource-sharing clusters.
The committee has also called for digital academic management systems and a common academic calendar to improve coordination across universities and colleges.
It has recommended setting timelines for examination-related processes. Universities should declare results within 30 days, announce supplementary examinations within 10 days of the results and conduct them within 45 days. Revaluation results should be published within 20 days of the application window closing.
The draft report follows a review of the programme across 30 institutions, including state universities, autonomous colleges, and government, aided and self-financing institutions. The committee was constituted by KSHEC in July 2026 and reviewed the programme's implementation between July and October.
The council has invited feedback on the recommendations until November 26. Suggestions can be sent to fyugp.kshec@kerala.gov.in.