Kerala outshines national average in ICSE and ISC results

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Students from Kerala outperformed the national average, recording a pass percentage of 99.96% in the ICSE (Class X) and 99.97% in the ISC (Class XII) examinations, the results of which were announced on Thursday. The national pass percentage stood at 99.18% for ICSE and 99.13% for ISC.

In Kerala, a total of 7,861 students, including 3,795 boys and 4,066 girls, from 166 schools appeared for the ICSE examination. Only three students, including two boys and one girl, did not clear the exam. A total of 3,058 students, including 1,551 boys and 1,507 girls, from 85 schools appeared for the ISC examination. Only one student did not pass the ISC exam.